Return Rapid Antibody Kits From Two Chinese Firms: ICMR to States

The country's apex health research body Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday, 27 April, asked the states to stop using the COVID-19 rapid antibody test kits procured from two Chinese companies, ‘Wondfo Biotech’ and ‘Guangzhou Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics’, and to return them to be sent back to the suppliers because the results were not up to the mark.

The health ministry also released a fact sheet on the procurement of rapid antibody test kits, stressing that ICMR has not made any payment whatsoever in respect of these supplies. The concerns came amidst reports of faulty results from these imported test kits, after which the ICMR had urged the states to not use them for two days until it carried its evaluation.

“Because of the due process followed (not going for procurement with 100% advance amount), GoI does not stand to lose a single rupee,” it said.

After receipt of some supplies, ICMR had again conducted quality checks on these kits in field conditions. In its press release, the ICMR stated that kits from Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics showed ‘wide variation in their sensitivity, despite early promise of good performance for surveillance purposes’.

In view of this, states are advised to stop using these kits procured from the above-mentioned companies and return them to be sent back to the suppliers.