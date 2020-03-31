Scientists Develop AI Tool To Predict COVID-19 Complications

They tracked series of decisions between options, and that model the potential consequences of choices at each step in a pathway.

The researchers were surprised to find that characteristics considered to be hallmarks of COVID-19, like certain patterns seen in lung images, fever, and strong immune responses, were not useful in predicting which of the many patients with initial, mild symptoms would go to develop severe lung disease.

Neither were age and gender helpful in predicting serious disease, although past studies had found men over 60 to be at higher risk.