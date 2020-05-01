Scientists Find Coronavirus Lingering in Air of Wuhan Hospitals

Further, it also says that in the majority of public area, the levels of RNA was undetectable but in two crowded areas which possibly had infected carriers in the crowd, it was significant.

It finds out, "Some medical staff areas initially had high concentrations of viral RNA with aerosol size distributions showing peaks in submicrometre and/or supermicrometre regions, but these levels were reduced to undetectable levels after implementation of rigorous sanitization procedures."

It is not known if this can be harmful and lead to further transmission.

"Future work should explore the infectivity of aerosolised virus", the study adds.

Two other studies in February and March too had concluded that the virus can remain present in areas that lack ventilation.

Experts believe that with rigorous sanitization of protective apparel, and proper use and disinfection of toilet areas can reduce the virus' RNA concentration.

World Health Organization had earlier said,