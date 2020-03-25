2nd Death Reported in Delhi Is COVID-19 Negative: Health Ministry
In the latest update, the Union Ministry has removed the second Delhi death from its tally of fatalities due to the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths down from 10 to 9 on Wednesday, 25 March.
This comes a day after it counted two deaths in Delhi and Maharashtra each. The ministry has now clarified on its website by changing the 10 to #9 and stated, “#2nd Death Reported in Delhi is Covid-19 Negative”.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with Lt Governor Anil Baijal at 11 am today at Lieutenant Governor Secretariat, reported ANI.
Meanwhile, the country has reported a total of 562 cases, including 43 foreign nationals. 40 have now recovered from the disease, according to the ministry.
Kerala and Maharashtra have reported 107 and 105 positive cases respectively, the highest in the country.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nation-wide lockdown starting 25 March for 21 days. Fair price shops and those dealing with food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, dairy, meat, fish, animal fodder will remain open, a Home Ministry order said.
The total number of coronavirus cases across the globe stands at least 3,72,000, with over 16,000 deaths, according to the World Health Organisation.
