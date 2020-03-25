2nd Death Reported in Delhi Is COVID-19 Negative: Health Ministry

In the latest update, the Union Ministry has removed the second Delhi death from its tally of fatalities due to the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths down from 10 to 9 on Wednesday, 25 March.

This comes a day after it counted two deaths in Delhi and Maharashtra each. The ministry has now clarified on its website by changing the 10 to #9 and stated, “#2nd Death Reported in Delhi is Covid-19 Negative”.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with Lt Governor Anil Baijal at 11 am today at Lieutenant Governor Secretariat, reported ANI.