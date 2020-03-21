Self-Isolation is Our Social Responsibility: Doctor on COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has reached over 180 countries and territories, with new cases being reported globally on a daily basis. While we are all reading and hearing about the disease, some questions remain.
FIT speaks to doctors from various fields to understand the situation and know how to manage it best. Watch these experts break down the basics of what we can do to get through this time.
Dr Sumit Ray, a critical care specialist in Delhi NCR, explains the differences between flu and COVID-19, the need for individuals to follow precautions and implement social distancing, and exactly who is more at risk of serious complications from the infection.
“Self-isolate, sleep separately, keep distance, and avoid going out if you can. As per what we know from data coming out of China and Italy, younger people mostly get milder versions of the disease, or they have good immunity to fight a severe version. But they can become carriers and pass it on to people who are more prone to severe versions, such as the elderly, people with diabetes, hypertension, lung and heart diseases, high blood pressure, etc. Therefore, to isolate is of absolute importance,” he said.”
