COVID-19 Lockdown: Signs Your Mental Health Needs Some TLC

These are hard times. It’s not just a deadly pandemic that has gripped the world, but everything that comes with it . While we isolate ourselves at home, many of us are working as usual and taking additional responsibilities. Be it looking after children, elderly family members or just doing domestic chores that we usually had help for. Many of us are confined in our homes by ourselves, adding to a kind of loneliness that most of us haven’t experienced before. Streets are eerily empty. And news and social media are filled with all things coronavirus. All of this can be massively overwhelming, depressing and leave the best of us, utterly hopeless. But we have to stay strong - physically and emotionally, if we have to ride this out. So, here are a few telltale signs that your mental health is in some dire need of TLC.