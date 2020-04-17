Sleep Disorders, Anger, Burnout: Lockdown to Have Prolonged Impact

Like Pulkit and Jahnvi, every individual feels differently about the unprecedented pandemic and how it will change their lives. People who already have an underlying mental health-related issue may face the impact more acutely.

Sramona, who has been living with OCD for a few years now, is observing some of her symptoms reflecting again due to added paranoia.

"I am stuck at home, cleaning the house 10 times, washing my hands endlessly and sanitizing all groceries. This paranoia is too much to take. It is exhausting. These things will indeed take a lot of time to normalise after lockdown ends", she tells FIT.

As a lot of people on social media have been advocating a productive use of the lockdown period for activities and new hobbies, some feel unnecessary pressure looking at this competition of a kind when they can't practice it on their own. It can work as added pressure on the mind of those who are not instinctively proactive.

"I feel both envious and jealous seeing people being able to use this time for creative activities", says Harshit, a media producer who mostly spends time tracking news updates.

As many cling to hope and refuse to see any personal implication of this quarantine period, Dr Achal Bhagat, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist and Psychotherapist warns,