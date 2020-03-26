States Conducting More COVID-19 Tests Are Detecting More Cases

So far, COVID-19 cases have been detected in 23 states and union territories. India had confirmed 562 COVID-19 cases until 9.15 a.m. on March 25, 2020.

By March 24, 22,694 samples from 21,804 individuals had been tested, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research’s latest update. Close to 41.5% (9,409) of these tests were conducted in the last five days (March 20-24), at an average of nearly 1,882 tests per day.