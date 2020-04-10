States With the Most COVID-19 Cases, Ranked
As of Friday, 10 March at 10:30 pm, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 6412.
Maharashtra is the state with the highest number of confirmed cases at 1364 and most deaths at 97.
These figures must be judged against the testing conducted - some states are testing more proactively and some states have more robust screenings.
According to data from the Public Health Department in the Government of Maharashtra, the state has so far conducted roughly 30,000 tests out of which 4 per cent were positive. This amounts to around 1135 samples.
There are currently 857 active patients admitted to hospitals in Maharastra, out of which 22 cases are critical (3 per cent), 96 are symptomatic (11 per cent) and 739 people are asymptomatic (86 per cent).
