  • hamburger-icon
States With the Most COVID-19 Cases, Ranked
Which state has the most number of cases?
Which state has the most number of cases?(Photo: ITBP)

States With the Most COVID-19 Cases, Ranked

FIT
Coronavirus

As of Friday, 10 March at 10:30 pm, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 6412.

Maharashtra is the state with the highest number of confirmed cases at 1364 and most deaths at 97.

Which state has the most number of cases?
Which state has the most number of cases?
(Photo: FIT)

These figures must be judged against the testing conducted - some states are testing more proactively and some states have more robust screenings.

According to data from the Public Health Department in the Government of Maharashtra, the state has so far conducted roughly 30,000 tests out of which 4 per cent were positive. This amounts to around 1135 samples.

Also Read : I Called 4 COVID-19 Mental Health Helplines, Here’s What They Said

Loading...

There are currently 857 active patients admitted to hospitals in Maharastra, out of which 22 cases are critical (3 per cent), 96 are symptomatic (11 per cent) and 739 people are asymptomatic (86 per cent).

Also Read : India’s 1st Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Service Starts in Delhi

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our Coronavirus section for more stories.

Loading...