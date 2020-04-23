Delayed, Missed & Painful: Is the Lockdown Affecting Your Period?

“This month I missed my periods completely, which is very unusual for me,” says 30-year-old Akriti (name changed).

Heavy bleeding, delayed cycles and missed periods altogether - the COVID-19 lockdown is doing something weird to our monthly visitor.

In a global pandemic, it’s normal to be stressed. But prolonged periods of anxieties can throw our bodies out of sync. Stress manifests physically.

Many women have been experiencing changes to their periods in the lockdown. While Akriti has missed hers entirely, Adeeba, a 27-year-old has a reduced cycle.

However, it’s not all negative news: some women are finding more time to exercise which helps regulate their period. Vidhya Sankari, a general manager at an accounting firm says,