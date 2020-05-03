Stressed Eyes, Body Ache in Lockdown? Doctors Suggest What To Do

Living under lockdown and working from home, our screen time has increased, causing additional strain on our eyes and body aches. FIT speaks with doctors from Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, to know how to deal with lockdown-induced health problems.

Joining The Quint's editor Sanjay Pugalia are Hinduja Hospital's Medical Director and orthopaedic surgeon Dr Sanjay Agarwal and ophthalmology department head Dr Nishita Agarwal.