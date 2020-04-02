COVID-19: Alleged Suicides and the Pandemic of Fear

Suicide almost never has only one cause - and in India, they often relate to financial fears.

On Thursday, 2 April, ANI broke the news of two alleged coronavirus related suicides from Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, Kerala saw seven alleged suicides, reportedly linked to alcohol addiction and the lack thereof in the lockdown.

On March 18, a young man allegedly died by suicide shortly after being taken to the quarantine facility at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital.

FIT spoke to Dr Soumitra Pathare, a consultant psychiatrist and Director of Centre for Mental Health, Law and Policy at ILS, who spoke to us about COVID-19, anxiety of an uncertain lockdown and the toll it is taking on the lives of people.