Sweden Says No to COVID-19 Vaccines for Kids Aged 5 to 11 Years: What to Know

Sweden has decided against recommending COVID-19 vaccines for children below the age of 12.

The Public Health Agency of Sweden, making the announcement on Thursday, 27 January, argued that the decision was made considering that there isn't enough evidence to suggest that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks in this age group.

"With the knowledge we have today, with a low risk for serious disease for kids, we don't see any clear benefit with vaccinating them," Britta Bjorkholm, a Health Agency official was quoted by Reuters.

This recommendation by the Public Health Agency of Sweden comes only days after a similar decision was made by Norway.