Just How Accurate are Coronavirus Tests?

We don’t know for sure how often these false negatives occur in the UK, but evidence from China suggests up to 30 out of every 100 people with coronavirus might test negative.

The meaning of a test result for an person depends not only on the accuracy of the test, but also on the estimated risk of disease before testing. This was described mathematically by Thomas Bayes and later explained by Siddhartha Mukherjee as the law that “a strong intuition is much more powerful than a weak test”.

Let’s explain this with an example. Jane works for the NHS as a receptionist in a GP surgery in London, in an area of high rates of coronavirus infection. After noticing a loss of smell for a few days, she wakes up one night feeling shivery, with a dry cough. She checks her temperature to see it’s 38.5°C. However, after getting a swab test, the result comes back negative for COVID-19. Great news. Or is it?