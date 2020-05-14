These 5 Cities Have 64% of COVID Cases, Are They Set for a Surge?

Mumbai and Pune: Cities Already Running Out of Beds

Mumbai, the city with the highest COVID-19 numbers in the country (on 13 May Mumbai crossed 15,000 cases, more than any other state in the country). On May 7, an article in the Economic Times indicated that the city had already run out of ICU beds. The government of Maharashtra, the state with the highest number of COVID cases in India, asked to take over private and military hospitals, after state run hospitals in Mumbai and Pune ran out of Intensive Care Units for COIVD-19 patients.

They also called in 25,000 private doctors to report for COVID duty. With a threat that their failure to report would leading to cancelling of their licences.

The article also indicated that Mumbai was short of 400 doctors and healthcare professionals.

But do the city’s private hospitals have beds to give?

In another article by The Economic Times, they sought details from the city’s top hospitals (private and public) on availability of beds. As of May 1, BMC- run RN Cooper hospital had 11 beds for COIVD cases, KEM, 6 and Kasturba had 12 beds.

Among private hospitals, PR Hinduja had 42 beds for COVID patients, all were occupied. Wockhardt hospital had one bed available, Lilavati had one bed available. Some private hospitals like SH Reliance did have more beds available.

In a statement issued by BMC, the municipal corporation said, “In Mumbai, such (quarantine) facilities have been set up in Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Nehru Science Center, Nehru Planetarium, Goregaon Exhibition Centre, BKC, Richardson Krudas factory land near JJ hospital. Private hospitals have also earmarked some of their facilities for ICU (beds)."

A story in Times of India indicated that the waiting time for hospital beds in Mumbai had gone up from a few hours to upto 3 days with patients being asked to register for waitlists.

The dedicated COVID-19 hospitals have 4750 beds for critical patients. 1,750 beds were added in the first week of May.