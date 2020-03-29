You Can Visit these Private Labs in 11 States for COVID-19 Tests
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has released this list of private labs that are offering COVID-19 tests. Below is a state wise breakup:
Delhi
Lal Path Labs, Block -E, Sector 18, Rohini, Delhi
Dr Dangs Lab, C-2/1, Safadarjung Development Area, New-Delhi
Laboratory Services, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Sarita Vihar, New Delhi
Max Lab, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, New-Delhi
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Clinical Lab Services, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi
Oncquest Labs Ltd, 3-Factory Road, New-Delhi
Prognosis Laboratories, 515-16, Sector 19, Dwarka
City X-Ray & Scan Clinic Pvt Ltd, 4B/18, Tilak Nagar, New-Delhi
Gujarat
Unipath Specialty laboratory limited, 102, Sanoma Plaza, Opposite Parimal Garden, Besides JMC House, Ellisbridge, Ahmedabad
Supratech Micropath Laboratory & Research Institute Pvt Ltd, Kedar, Ahmedabad
SN GeneLab Pvt Ltd, President Plaza –A, Near Mahavir Hospital, Nanpura, Surat
Pangenomics International Pvt Ltd, Ellis Bridge, Ahmedabad
Haryana
Strand Life Sciences, A-17, Sector 34, Gurugram
Core Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Udyog Vihar Phase-3, Gurgaon 5.
SRL Limited, GP26, Sector 18, Gurugram
Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre-Lab, 363-364/4, JAwahar Nagar. Gurgaon
MolQ Laboratory, Plot 28,29; Sector 18(P), Electronic city, Udyog Vihar, Phase IV, Gurgaon
Karnataka
Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory, Anand Tower, #54, Bowring Hospital Road, Bengaluru
Cancyte Technologies Pvt Ltd, Sri Shankara Research Centre, Bengaluru
Maharashtra
Thyrocare Technologies Limited, D37/1, TTC MIDC, Turbhe, Navi Mumbai
Suburban Diagnostics (India) Pvt. Ltd., 306, 307/T, 3rd Floor, Sunshine Bld., Andheri (W), Mumbai
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Unit No. 409-416, 4th Floor, Commercial Building-1, Kohinoor Mall, Mumbai
Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, Molecular Medicine, Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., R-282, TTC Industrial Area, Rabale, Navi Mumbai
SRL Limited, Prime Square Building, Plot No 1, Gaiwadi Industrial Estate, SV Road, Goregaon, Mumbai
A.G. Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Nayantara Building, Pune
Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Laboratory, Four Bungalows, Mumbai
InfeXn Laboratories Private Limited, A/131, Therelek Compound, Road No 23, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane (W)
iGenetic Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Krislon House, Andheri East, Mumbai
Tata Memorial Centre Diagnostic Services-Tata Memorial Hospital, Parel, Mumbai
Odisha
Dept of Lab Services, Apollo Hospitals, Bhubaneswar
Tamil Nadu
Dept. of Clinical Virology, CMC, Vellore
Department of Laboratory Services, Apollo Hospitals
Enterprise Ltd, Chennai
Neuberg Ehrlich Lab Pvt Ltd, 46-48 Masilamani Road, Balaji
Nagar, Chennai
Sri Ramachandra Medical College & Research Institute, Porur, Chennai
Telangana
Laboratory Services, Apollo Hospitals, 6th Floor, Health Street Building, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd, Street No 19, Himayath Nagar, Hyderabad
Vimta Labs Ltd, Plot No 142, Phase 2, IDA Cherlapally, Hyderabad
Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited, Diagnostic Labortory, Bowenpally, Secunderabad
Dr. Remedies Labs Private Ltd, A3, Titus Plaza, Sharma Commercial Complex, Punjagutta, Hyderabad
Pathcare Labs Pvt Ltd, Medchal, Hyderabad
American Institute of Pathology And Lab Sciences Pvt Ltd,
Citizens Hospital, Serilingampally, Hyderabad
Medcis Pathlabs India Pvt Ltd, Plot No 16 & 17, Swathi Plaza,
Anand Nagar, New Bowenpally, Secunderabad
Uttar Pradesh
RML Mehrotra Pathology Pvt Ltd, Nirala Nagar, Lucknow
West Bengal
Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals, 58 Canal Circular Road, Kolkata
Tata Medical Center, Rajarhat, Kolkata
Kerala
DDRC SRL Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Panampilly Nagar, Ernakulam
MIMS Lab Services, Govindapuram, Kozhikode
