You Can Visit these Private Labs in 11 States for COVID-19 Tests
Laboratory tests for coronavirus at private labs can only be offered when prescribed by a qualified physician.
FIT
Coronavirus

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has released this list of private labs that are offering COVID-19 tests. Below is a state wise breakup:

Delhi

  1. Lal Path Labs, Block -E, Sector 18, Rohini, Delhi

  2. Dr Dangs Lab, C-2/1, Safadarjung Development Area, New-Delhi

  3. Laboratory Services, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Sarita Vihar, New Delhi

  4. Max Lab, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, New-Delhi

  5. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Clinical Lab Services, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi

  6. Oncquest Labs Ltd, 3-Factory Road, New-Delhi

  7. Prognosis Laboratories, 515-16, Sector 19, Dwarka

  8. City X-Ray & Scan Clinic Pvt Ltd, 4B/18, Tilak Nagar, New-Delhi

Gujarat

  1. Unipath Specialty laboratory limited, 102, Sanoma Plaza, Opposite Parimal Garden, Besides JMC House, Ellisbridge, Ahmedabad

  2. Supratech Micropath Laboratory & Research Institute Pvt Ltd, Kedar, Ahmedabad

  3. SN GeneLab Pvt Ltd, President Plaza –A, Near Mahavir Hospital, Nanpura, Surat

  4. Pangenomics International Pvt Ltd, Ellis Bridge, Ahmedabad

Haryana

  1. Strand Life Sciences, A-17, Sector 34, Gurugram

  2. Core Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Udyog Vihar Phase-3, Gurgaon 5.

  3. SRL Limited, GP26, Sector 18, Gurugram

  4. Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre-Lab, 363-364/4, JAwahar Nagar. Gurgaon

  5. MolQ Laboratory, Plot 28,29; Sector 18(P), Electronic city, Udyog Vihar, Phase IV, Gurgaon

Karnataka

  1. Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory, Anand Tower, #54, Bowring Hospital Road, Bengaluru

  2. Cancyte Technologies Pvt Ltd, Sri Shankara Research Centre, Bengaluru

Maharashtra

  1. Thyrocare Technologies Limited, D37/1, TTC MIDC, Turbhe, Navi Mumbai

  2. Suburban Diagnostics (India) Pvt. Ltd., 306, 307/T, 3rd Floor, Sunshine Bld., Andheri (W), Mumbai

  3. Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Unit No. 409-416, 4th Floor, Commercial Building-1, Kohinoor Mall, Mumbai

  4. Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, Molecular Medicine, Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., R-282, TTC Industrial Area, Rabale, Navi Mumbai

  5. SRL Limited, Prime Square Building, Plot No 1, Gaiwadi Industrial Estate, SV Road, Goregaon, Mumbai

  6. A.G. Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Nayantara Building, Pune

  7. Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Laboratory, Four Bungalows, Mumbai

  8. InfeXn Laboratories Private Limited, A/131, Therelek Compound, Road No 23, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane (W)

  9. iGenetic Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Krislon House, Andheri East, Mumbai

  10. Tata Memorial Centre Diagnostic Services-Tata Memorial Hospital, Parel, Mumbai

Odisha

  1. Dept of Lab Services, Apollo Hospitals, Bhubaneswar

Tamil Nadu

  1. Dept. of Clinical Virology, CMC, Vellore

  2. Department of Laboratory Services, Apollo Hospitals

    Enterprise Ltd, Chennai

  3. Neuberg Ehrlich Lab Pvt Ltd, 46-48 Masilamani Road, Balaji

    Nagar, Chennai

  4. Sri Ramachandra Medical College & Research Institute, Porur, Chennai

Telangana

  1. Laboratory Services, Apollo Hospitals, 6th Floor, Health Street Building, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

  2. Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd, Street No 19, Himayath Nagar, Hyderabad

  3. Vimta Labs Ltd, Plot No 142, Phase 2, IDA Cherlapally, Hyderabad

  4. Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited, Diagnostic Labortory, Bowenpally, Secunderabad

  5. Dr. Remedies Labs Private Ltd, A3, Titus Plaza, Sharma Commercial Complex, Punjagutta, Hyderabad

  6. Pathcare Labs Pvt Ltd, Medchal, Hyderabad

  7. American Institute of Pathology And Lab Sciences Pvt Ltd,

    Citizens Hospital, Serilingampally, Hyderabad

  8. Medcis Pathlabs India Pvt Ltd, Plot No 16 & 17, Swathi Plaza,

    Anand Nagar, New Bowenpally, Secunderabad

Uttar Pradesh

  1. RML Mehrotra Pathology Pvt Ltd, Nirala Nagar, Lucknow

West Bengal

  1. Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals, 58 Canal Circular Road, Kolkata

  2. Tata Medical Center, Rajarhat, Kolkata

Kerala

  1. DDRC SRL Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Panampilly Nagar, Ernakulam

  2. MIMS Lab Services, Govindapuram, Kozhikode

