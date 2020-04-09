  • hamburger-icon
Third COVID-19 Linked Death in ‘High Risk Hotspot’ Dharavi
An aerial view of Dr. Baliga Nagar during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Dharavi in Mumbai, Saturday, April 4, 2020.&nbsp;
An aerial view of Dr. Baliga Nagar during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Dharavi in Mumbai, Saturday, April 4, 2020. (Photo: PTI)

A 70-year-old female from Kalyan Wadi, Dharavi died at the King Edward Memorial Hospital (KEM) Hospital in Mumbai, making it the third death in Dharavi say officials at BMC.

Dharavi is a high risk hotspot with 14 total confirmed cases so far.

The investigation is in progress and pockets of the high-density area have been sealed.

One more patient from Dr Baliga Nagar and one from Social Nagar in Dharavi passed away after being infected with the novel coronavirus. Dr Baliga Nagar has been declared as a containment area after three cases of coronavirus positive are found, reported PTI.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Maharashtra on Thursday, 9 April is 1135, with 117 recoveries and 72 deaths.

