Third COVID-19 Linked Death in ‘High Risk Hotspot’ Dharavi

The investigation is in progress and pockets of the high-density area have been sealed.

One more patient from Dr Baliga Nagar and one from Social Nagar in Dharavi passed away after being infected with the novel coronavirus. Dr Baliga Nagar has been declared as a containment area after three cases of coronavirus positive are found, reported PTI.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Maharashtra on Thursday, 9 April is 1135, with 117 recoveries and 72 deaths.