Amid COVID-19, An Oxygen Crisis Hits India

For instance, of 123 districts in the country that did not have any ventilator beds, 39 had a COVID-19 case, The Indian Express reported on April 27, 2020. As many as 191 of 266 officials who responded to a government survey in March 2020 on COVID-19 preparedness said they disagreed or strongly disagreed that they had sufficient ventilator machines.

There is no official data on India’s overall oxygen requirement and hospitals might find it challenging to estimate future demand for oxygen for COVID-19 patients.

In 2017, the critical role of oxygen made headlines when, at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, at least 24 children died because the hospital ran out of oxygen. Investigations revealed the fatal consequences of supply chain issues and human error in tracking levels of oxygen, as The Wire reported in August 2018.