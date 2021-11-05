UK Approves First Antiviral Covid Pill: All You Need To Know

Merck announced its application with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of molnupiravir is under review and recently announced the European Medicines Agency has initiated a rolling review of the company’s Marketing Authorization Application.

Merck is actively working to submit applications to other regulatory agencies around the world.

“The first global authorization of molnupiravir is a major achievement in Merck’s singular legacy of bringing forward breakthrough medicines and vaccines to address the world’s greatest health challenges,” said Robert M. Davis, chief executive officer and president, Merck.

How does the antiviral pill work? How effective is it? FIT explains.