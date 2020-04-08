UK Doc’s Breathing Technique for COVID-19 Patients: Does it Work?

People infected with the novel coronavirus are advised to do the following::

1. Take five deep breaths and hold each for five seconds.

2. Take a sixth deep breath and exhale with a big cough while covering your mouth.

3. Repeat this twice.

4. Then lay flat on your stomach bed with a pillow, not on your back.

5. Stay like this for 10 minutes, taking slightly deeper breaths.

“Once you have an active infection, you need to be getting a good amount of air into the base of the lung. I want you guys to start doing this if you have the infection, right from the beginning. If you want to do it before you even pick up the infection, that’s a good idea too,” Dr Munshi says in the video.

In order to evaluate whether the technique does really have benefits, the two basic suggestions in it need to be discussed: deep-breathing and lying on the stomach after.