Unusual Blood Clotting in COVID-19 Patients, Doctors Try Thinners

The initial reports of a few COVID-19 patients behaving mysteriously normal even at a very low oxygen level had puzzled many. Further, when mechanical support or ventilators couldn't counter this complexity in some of these patients and stop a few from dying, experts dived deep into the potential causes. It turned out a subset of coronavirus infected patients are developing what's called thrombosis or formation of blood clots within the blood vessels - which is also the possible reason for kidney damage, neurological issues such as strokes as reported by FIT earlier, and heart-related problems.

When blood vessels are blocked due to clots, blood and oxygen are restricted and can't flow - leading to fatal issues in some patients. In some cases, these clots can also break into smaller parts and travel to the brain and heart causing strokes and heart attacks.

Autopsy reports too have shown COVID-19 has a role in inducing coagulopathy and some people's lungs were filled with many micro-clots. As a result, some severe patients are been given anticoagulants and blood thinner as prophylaxis to fight the challenge. Studies have shown some promise as well.

In a new guideline for COVID-19 related death reporting, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) also acknowledged blood clotting in blood vessels as a cause of deaths. It says, "COVID-19 is reported to cause pneumonia / acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), cardiac injury, disseminated intravascular coagulation and so on. These may lead to death."