US Approves Emergency Use of Drug Remdesivir for COVID-19

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States has approved Gilead Science Inc’s (GILD.O) drug remdesivir for emergency use against COVID-19.

On Friday, 1 May, President Donald Trump announced the news at the white house. Stephen Hahn, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner too was present and said, remdesivir would be available for hospitalized COVID-19 patients, The Guardian reported.

Trump said the new development is a “very promising situation.”

Since there is no cure for coronavirus so far, the interest in remdesivir has been high, as reported by FIT earlier.