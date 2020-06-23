The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States topped 120,000, reaching 120,036 as of 12:04 p.m. (1604 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.A total of 2,286,457 cases have been reported in the country, according to the CSSE on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.COVID-19 India Update: Nearly 15k New Cases, Deaths Cross 14k MarkNew York state, which reported 388,488 cases, has seen a total of 31,125 deaths. Other states with over 5,000 COVID-19 deaths include New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and California, the CSSE data showed.New York City, once the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, entered phase two of reopening on Monday, during which hair salons, real estate sales, vehicle sales and rentals, some in-store retails are allowed to reopen. Restaurants can serve customers in the outdoor space, according to New York state's phased reopening strategy.COVID India: Cipla to Sell Antiviral Drug Remdesivir as ‘Cipremi’(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT)Subscribe to FIT on Telegram