Uttar Pradesh Records Second COVID-19 Death; Positive Cases at 103
A 72-year-old man who had tested positive for coronavirus died in Meerut on Wednesday, 1 April, the first death in this district which is also seen as a hotspot in the fight against the virus.
The district has reported 19 coronavirus positive cases so far. Seventeen of them, including the man who succumbed to COVID-19, were related to a Maharashtra resident who had come here to visit.
The elderly man was the visitor's father-in-law, an official said. He tested positive on Sunday.
His wife, their four sons and four daughter-in-laws are admitted at Meerut Medical College's coronavirus ward.
The son-in-law arrived from Amravati on March 19 and took part in a wedding ceremony the next day. He was hospitalised last Thursday.
Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh reported its first coronavirus-related death after test reports of a 25-year-old man, who died two days ago, came COVID-19 positive.
