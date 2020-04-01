  • hamburger-icon
Uttar Pradesh Records Second COVID-19 Death; Positive Cases at 103
On Wednesday, 1 April, UP reported two deaths due to COVID-19 in the state.
On Wednesday, 1 April, UP reported two deaths due to COVID-19 in the state.(Photo: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Records Second COVID-19 Death; Positive Cases at 103

PTI
Coronavirus

A 72-year-old man who had tested positive for coronavirus died in Meerut on Wednesday, 1 April, the first death in this district which is also seen as a hotspot in the fight against the virus.

This is the second death of a coronavirus patient in Uttar Pradesh, where over 100 confirmed cases of the infection have been reported so far.

The district has reported 19 coronavirus positive cases so far. Seventeen of them, including the man who succumbed to COVID-19, were related to a Maharashtra resident who had come here to visit.

Also Read : COVID-19: 4 Doctors Working in Delhi Hospitals Test Positive

Loading...

The elderly man was the visitor's father-in-law, an official said. He tested positive on Sunday.

His wife, their four sons and four daughter-in-laws are admitted at Meerut Medical College's coronavirus ward.

The son-in-law arrived from Amravati on March 19 and took part in a wedding ceremony the next day. He was hospitalised last Thursday.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh reported its first coronavirus-related death after test reports of a 25-year-old man, who died two days ago, came COVID-19 positive.

(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by FIT.)

Also Read : Tips to Deal With Your PCOD & Thyroid Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our Coronavirus section for more stories.

    Loading...