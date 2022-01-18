4th Dose of COVID Vaccine Won’t Keep Omicron Out, Finds Israel Study

A fourth booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine boosts immune response but may not be enough to ward off Omicron variant, finds the preliminary results of a study conducted in Israel.

With Omicron continuing to rage on, experts have been toying with the idea of allowing a fourth booster dose of the vaccine, especially high risk patients who may not be adequately protected from infections with even 3 doses.

However, preliminary results of a study conducted by the Sheba Medical Center in Israel found that although 4 doses of an mRNA vaccine significantly increased antibody production in the recipients, it's not enough to protect against Omicron.