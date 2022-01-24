Antiviral Nasal Spray For COVID-19: Is It Worth the Hype?
Are antiviral nasal sprays capable of preventing and treating COVID-19? How do they work? FIT ask experts.
What if you could treat, and even prevent COVID-19 with a simple sniff?—No needles, and no pills.
Many vaccines and drug manufacturers have asked this very question.
Canadian pharmaceutical company SaNOtize Research and Development was one of the first to come out with an antiviral nasal spray to prevent and treat COVID-19.
This was quickly followed by other companies, including India's Bharat Biotech, and ITC starting their own clinical trials for nasal COVID vaccines and treatments respectively.
Cut to 2022, and nasal sprays are already being used left, right and centre as Omicron drives up the COVID-19 cases around the world.
How much do we really know about these nasal sprays? Can they really prevent and treat COVID-19? Is it that easy?
FIT asks experts.
Antiviral Nasal Spray For COVID-19: Is It Worth the Hype?
1. Antiviral Nasal Sprays: How Do they Work?
Antiviral nasal sprays are not a new concept. In fact, nasal sprays themselves have been used to treat a number of infections and ease symptoms related to common cold and flu.
Their non-invasive and easy application make them particularly popular.
How does it work?
According to the European Pharmaceutical Review, antiviral nasal sprays work by 'encapsulating and deactivating the virus while it is still in the nose, preventing its wider uptake by the body.'
"What they will do is that those viruses which are fully grown and adult viruses, the nasal spray kills them, so that they don’t go to create an infection," explains Dr Om Srivastav, Consultant Infectious Diseases, Reliance Foundation Hospital.
"Nasal sprays have been shown to be effective in various other conditions, especially if the disease is still localised, and not yet gone into the lungs, then it has the potential to give the most benefit to such patients."Dr Om Srivastava, Consultant Infectious Diseases, Reliance Foundation Hospital.
Apart from killing the virus, nasal sprays also create a coating in the nasal cavity to trap incoming virus, preventing them from descending into the lungs, says Dr Bela Sharma, Additional Director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.
Does that mean it can help with COVID? Theoretically, yes, it could, say experts.Expand
2. Anti-Viral Nasal Sprays for COVID
"Because COVID is an upper respiratory illness,and it (antiviral nasal sprays) works by stopping the virus spread in the nasal cavity, the idea is that it would theoretically work."Dr Bela Sharma, Additional Director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram
"The biggest concentration of the virus in someone who is already infected are is likely to be sitting in the nasal cavity, and in the mouth of such patients. That is why a nasal spray is something that is touted as a potential benefit for such infections," further explains Dr Om Srivastava.
But Dr Sharma, and others emphasise that just because they could work against COVID theoretically, doesn't mean they are recommended for COVID-19.
"We are not really prescribing nasal sprays and pills for COVID as yet, and it's not recommended that you take them either," adds Dr Sharma.Expand
3. 'Need More Evidence': Experts Speak
All the experts we spoke to pointed to a lack of evidence as far as the effectiveness of antiviral nasal sprays for treating COVID is concerned.
"At the moment, the evidence to support the use of nasal antiviral sprays (for COVID) is very weak, and it is not recommended.”Dr Vikas Deswal Consultant Internal Medicine Medanta Gurgaon
“Neither do the Indian guidelines nor do the WHO guidelines recommend it," he adds.
"How it’s going to impact COVID, especially Omicron and Delta, that we will only know once there are trials with the results that get published in a peer reviewed journal," adds Dr Srivastava.
In the absence of sufficient scientific evidence to support their use, doctors are unconvinced by the use of these antiviral nasal sprays for COVID treatment and prevention.
Should the antiviral nasal sprays already available in the market be used if you have COVID? No, reiterates, Dr Vikas Deswal Consultant Internal Medicine Medanta Gurgaon.Expand
4. COVID Nasal Sprays in India & DCGI approval
Currently, a few antiviral nasal sprays are being developed by companies across the world as a potential treatment for COVID. In India, ITC and LaBelforte have their own COVID nasal sprays that are in various stages of clinical trials.
In the meantime, Canada's SaNOtize Research & Development Corp's Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) is set to be manufactured and marketed in India by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd once it receives DCGI approval.
Yes, any drug meant for COVID will have to go through the due process and be approved by the Drugs Control General of India.
"Ideally, all medications that are being dispensed as over the counter medications should have prescriptions. Such products should only be given with a prescription and not someone who walks into a chemist store and asks for it," says Dr Om Srivastava.
However, he adds, this isn't always practiced.
In the case of nasal sprays, this is apparent because one can buy non-specific nasal sprays over the counter without prescriptions.
Many companies are able to slip their products through the crack by not explicitly labelling their products as antiviral nasal sprays meant for COVID-19.
Should these general antiviral nasal sprays be used if you have COVID? No, reiterates, Dr Vikas Deswal Consultant Internal Medicine Medanta Gurgaon.Expand
5. The Bottom line
To sum it up, there is no conclusive scientific evidence to prove that antiviral nasal sprays (at least the ones that are currently in the market) can prevent or treat COVID-19.
At the most, they may be able to provide symptomatic relief.
However, doctors have been firm in asserting that they should not be prescribed for COVID-19 as no COVID antiviral nasal spray has been granted approval by the DCGI in India.
"Making something like this for just COVID will require validation that takes place in a scientific platform before you can say that ‘this particular nasal spray works best against COVID'."Dr Om Srivastava, Consultant Infectious Diseases, Reliance Foundation Hospital
These nasal sprays touted to prevent and treat COVID can also be expensive, especially if they have to imported, their price ranging from a hundred rupees, going up to over five thousand rupees.Expand
Antiviral Nasal Sprays: How Do they Work?
Antiviral nasal sprays are not a new concept. In fact, nasal sprays themselves have been used to treat a number of infections and ease symptoms related to common cold and flu.
Their non-invasive and easy application make them particularly popular.
How does it work?
According to the European Pharmaceutical Review, antiviral nasal sprays work by 'encapsulating and deactivating the virus while it is still in the nose, preventing its wider uptake by the body.'
"What they will do is that those viruses which are fully grown and adult viruses, the nasal spray kills them, so that they don’t go to create an infection," explains Dr Om Srivastav, Consultant Infectious Diseases, Reliance Foundation Hospital.
"Nasal sprays have been shown to be effective in various other conditions, especially if the disease is still localised, and not yet gone into the lungs, then it has the potential to give the most benefit to such patients."Dr Om Srivastava, Consultant Infectious Diseases, Reliance Foundation Hospital.
Apart from killing the virus, nasal sprays also create a coating in the nasal cavity to trap incoming virus, preventing them from descending into the lungs, says Dr Bela Sharma, Additional Director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.
Does that mean it can help with COVID? Theoretically, yes, it could, say experts.
Anti-Viral Nasal Sprays for COVID
"Because COVID is an upper respiratory illness,and it (antiviral nasal sprays) works by stopping the virus spread in the nasal cavity, the idea is that it would theoretically work."Dr Bela Sharma, Additional Director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram
"The biggest concentration of the virus in someone who is already infected are is likely to be sitting in the nasal cavity, and in the mouth of such patients. That is why a nasal spray is something that is touted as a potential benefit for such infections," further explains Dr Om Srivastava.
But Dr Sharma, and others emphasise that just because they could work against COVID theoretically, doesn't mean they are recommended for COVID-19.
"We are not really prescribing nasal sprays and pills for COVID as yet, and it's not recommended that you take them either," adds Dr Sharma.
'Need More Evidence': Experts Speak
All the experts we spoke to pointed to a lack of evidence as far as the effectiveness of antiviral nasal sprays for treating COVID is concerned.
"At the moment, the evidence to support the use of nasal antiviral sprays (for COVID) is very weak, and it is not recommended.”Dr Vikas Deswal Consultant Internal Medicine Medanta Gurgaon
“Neither do the Indian guidelines nor do the WHO guidelines recommend it," he adds.
"How it’s going to impact COVID, especially Omicron and Delta, that we will only know once there are trials with the results that get published in a peer reviewed journal," adds Dr Srivastava.
In the absence of sufficient scientific evidence to support their use, doctors are unconvinced by the use of these antiviral nasal sprays for COVID treatment and prevention.
Should the antiviral nasal sprays already available in the market be used if you have COVID? No, reiterates, Dr Vikas Deswal Consultant Internal Medicine Medanta Gurgaon.
COVID Nasal Sprays in India & DCGI approval
Currently, a few antiviral nasal sprays are being developed by companies across the world as a potential treatment for COVID. In India, ITC and LaBelforte have their own COVID nasal sprays that are in various stages of clinical trials.
In the meantime, Canada's SaNOtize Research & Development Corp's Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) is set to be manufactured and marketed in India by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd once it receives DCGI approval.
Yes, any drug meant for COVID will have to go through the due process and be approved by the Drugs Control General of India.
"Ideally, all medications that are being dispensed as over the counter medications should have prescriptions. Such products should only be given with a prescription and not someone who walks into a chemist store and asks for it," says Dr Om Srivastava.
However, he adds, this isn't always practiced.
In the case of nasal sprays, this is apparent because one can buy non-specific nasal sprays over the counter without prescriptions.
Many companies are able to slip their products through the crack by not explicitly labelling their products as antiviral nasal sprays meant for COVID-19.
Should these general antiviral nasal sprays be used if you have COVID? No, reiterates, Dr Vikas Deswal Consultant Internal Medicine Medanta Gurgaon.
The Bottom line
To sum it up, there is no conclusive scientific evidence to prove that antiviral nasal sprays (at least the ones that are currently in the market) can prevent or treat COVID-19.
At the most, they may be able to provide symptomatic relief.
However, doctors have been firm in asserting that they should not be prescribed for COVID-19 as no COVID antiviral nasal spray has been granted approval by the DCGI in India.
"Making something like this for just COVID will require validation that takes place in a scientific platform before you can say that ‘this particular nasal spray works best against COVID'."Dr Om Srivastava, Consultant Infectious Diseases, Reliance Foundation Hospital
These nasal sprays touted to prevent and treat COVID can also be expensive, especially if they have to imported, their price ranging from a hundred rupees, going up to over five thousand rupees.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter Now.