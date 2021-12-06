SII Seeks Approval for Covishield Boosters: Is there Enough Data?

While Serum Institute of India cited UK's MHRA giving the green light for AstraZeneca booster doses, they left out certain other key points.

For one, around the same time, higher ups at AstraZeneca had warned against rushing into giving booster doses for all before 2 dose data is adequately studied.

Expressing their reservations, Pascal Soriot, chief executive, and Sir Mene Pangalos, biopharmaceuticals research and development executive vice president at AstraZeneca were quoted by The Telegraph as saying, "Moving too quickly to boost across the entire adult population will deprive us of these insights, leaving this important decision to rest on limited data."

Two months on, data related to the efficacy and safety of AstraZeneca vaccines as booster shots is still limited.

A recent study published in the medical journal Lancet— the first of its kind— found the AstraZeneca vaccine (among others) to be safe and effective as booster doses.

But this study too has its limitations.

For one, the gap between the first two doses and the booster varied in some participants. Also, an age cut off of 30 and above adds to the limitation of the data.

Moreover, the number of people who received primary vaccine dosage of AstraZeneca and were boosted by AstraZeneca was only a small number.

The focus of the study was on whether mixing and matching of vaccines can be done when it comes to boosters, rather than testing the effectiveness and safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine as boosters in itself.

SII has also not, as far as official reports are concerned, submitted data from any published study conducted by them to supplement their application for boosters.