Denmark To Start Vaccinating Children Aged 5-11 Against COVID: Report

In a statement, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has urged the European Union (EU) member states to suspend flight services to countries where the new virus variant has been detected.

"All air travel to these countries should be suspended until we have a clear understanding about the danger posed by this new variant," she said on Friday.

The SSI has registered 4,076 new COVID-19 infections and nine new deaths, bringing the national totals to 470,893 cases and 2,850 deaths.

According to SSI data, 77.5 per cent of the country's population, or 4,553,329 people, have already started the process of vaccination. Of them, 4,447,093 people or 75.7 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

