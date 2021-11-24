Covaxin 50% Effective, Finds Real World Lancet Study: What Does It Mean?

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 Vaccine, Covaxin is 50 percent effective against symptomatic illness, finds a real world study published in the Lancet Infectious Diseases Journal.

The study was conducted during the peak of the second wave in India, and assessed vaccinated healthcare workers from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

This was also the time when the Delta variant was the dominant strain of COVID in the country, which makes a case for Covaxin's effectiveness against the variant, according to the study authors.

As a point of comparison, interim trial results showed Covaxin to have an efficacy of 77.8 percent against symptomatic illness, in a clinical setting.