From the Lab to WHO Review: Tracing Covaxin’s Journey

On 7 December Bharat Biotech officially applied for Emergency Use Authorisation for Covaxin. This announcement came close on the heels of India's other COVID vaccine contender Covishield applying for an EUA.

On 9 December, However, the DGCI asked Bharat biotech to submit more data for Covaxin before it could be granted an EUA.

On 2 January 2021, Covaxin received EUA from the DGCI for restricted use "in public interest as an abundant precaution, in clinical trial mode, specially in the context of infection by mutant strains”.

At this point, the company was still in the process of recruiting volunteers for its phase 3 clinical trials.

At the same time, the actual efficacy of the vaccine was still a big question mark.

On 5 January, it was announced that the first batch of Covaxin had been dispatched to the Central Research Institute in Kasauli. Although, exactly how many units were sent was not disclosed.

On 3 March, it was then announced that interim results of the phase 3 clinical trials for Covaxin showed an 81% efficacy in preventing COVID.

On 8 March, results of the vaccine's phase 2 trials were finally made public. The study results were published in the journal Lancet, which declared it to be "safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects".

Quickly, following this, on 11 March, the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI), announced that Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin was no longer in 'clinical trial mode', although it remains approved under an EUA.