Risk of Death 93% Lower in People With COVID-19 Booster Jabs: Report

It might also be connected to "waning protection from prior vaccination", the report said.

They found the rate was 462 per 100,000 in people not vaccinated during December when Omicron caused a surge in cases across the country.

But in people who had a booster at least 21 days before, the rate was reduced 94 percent to just 24.5 per 100,000.

For comparison, the rate was 377.7 per 100,000 (18 per cent less) in people who had just one jab.

And it was 367.7 per 100,000 (20 per cent less) in those who had two jabs.