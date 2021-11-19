US FDA Approves COVID-19 Booster Shots for All Adults: What to Know

In India, no COVID vaccine booster shot has been authorised so far. However, this may be set to change soon.

The Indian Medical Association, earlier this week, had recommended giving a third booster dose to health care workers in light of vaccines waning, and the number of daily COVID cases once again seeing an upward trend.

Expert opinion on whether India needs booster doses yet, especially the general population, is divided. Although, most agree that given the limited supply and means of distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in the country, India should first focus on fully vaccinating most of its population before moving on to giving boosters.

Speaking to FIT about this for a previous article back in August, Immunologist Dr Satyajit Rath, "As matters stand, much of the world, and much of India, for that matter, has not received even a first dose of any Covid vaccine, making all this conversation about booster doses extremely self-serving."