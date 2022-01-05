Fourth COVID Booster Jab Elicits Five-Fold Antibody Response: Study

The new surge in cases caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant has been faster than any previous outbreak.

Overall, almost 40,000 new virus carriers were identified in the country in the past week, marking a 240 percent increase compared to the previous seven days.

The level of breakthrough infections was one of the reasons that brought the Health Ministry to approve an additional shot for the population over 60, the report said.

"This is a very, very contagious variant, as we see. Morbidity rises and surges every day. The best answer is the vaccine," said Health Ministry Director-General Prof Nachman Ash, who got inoculated on Tuesday, 4 January, morning.