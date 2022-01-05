ADVERTISEMENT

Fourth COVID Booster Jab Elicits Five-Fold Antibody Response: Study

The study proves that a fourth COVID-19 booster shot is as safe as the third dose.

IANS
Published
Treatment & Vaccine
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Israeli researchers say the 4th COVID-19 booster dose produces higher antibodies against the COVID virus.</p></div>
i

Amid rising cases of Omicron, a preliminary study by Israeli researchers has shown that a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine boosts antibodies five-fold in just a week after the shot is administered, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday, 4 January.

Bennett spoke during a visit to the Sheba Medical Center, where Israel launched a trial of a second booster early last week, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Israel has become the first country to roll out a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine to health workers and people aged 60 years old and those with weakened immune systems.

According to Bennett, the initial results show the fourth dose is as safe as the third dose.

Also Read

CDC Didn't 'Admit' PCR Tests Can't Distinguish Between Flu and COVID-19

CDC Didn't 'Admit' PCR Tests Can't Distinguish Between Flu and COVID-19
ADVERTISEMENT

The increase in antibodies after a fourth dose indicates "a very high likelihood that the fourth dose will protect vaccinated people to a great degree, against infection to some degree and against severe symptoms", Bennett was quoted as saying.

Israel registered over 10,000 new coronavirus cases on Monday, 3 January, the Health Ministry announced Tuesday, 4 January, a figure previously reached only at the peak of the third wave in January 2021 and of the fourth wave in September.

The new surge in cases caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant has been faster than any previous outbreak.

Overall, almost 40,000 new virus carriers were identified in the country in the past week, marking a 240 percent increase compared to the previous seven days.

The level of breakthrough infections was one of the reasons that brought the Health Ministry to approve an additional shot for the population over 60, the report said.

"This is a very, very contagious variant, as we see. Morbidity rises and surges every day. The best answer is the vaccine," said Health Ministry Director-General Prof Nachman Ash, who got inoculated on Tuesday, 4 January, morning.

Also Read

FAQ | Corbevax COVID Vaccine Gets EUA Clearance: What Is It?

FAQ | Corbevax COVID Vaccine Gets EUA Clearance: What Is It?
"We discussed a lot about the fourth vaccine, it took a few days to approve it, but now that we did, we are sure that it will help us as individuals to deal with the disease and help us as a country to deal with the pandemic."
Prof Nachman Ash, Health Ministry Director-General

(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT.)

Also Read

Omicron May Be the Last COVID "Variant of Concern”: What We Know

Omicron May Be the Last COVID "Variant of Concern”: What We Know

(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Up On Your Health

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter Now.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT