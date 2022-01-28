Mixing COVID-19 Booster Doses Is Safe and Boosts Immunity: Study

Depending on which primary vaccine regimen a participant had received, the booster vaccine was either different (mixed, or heterologous) than or the same (matched, or homologous) as the original vaccine.

The trial participants kept diaries of any side effects. More than half of participants reported headache, pain at the injection site, muscle aches and malaise.

No serious vaccine-related adverse events were reported.

For each primary COVID vaccine, heterologous boosts elicited similar or higher antibody responses as compared to responses to a homologous booster.