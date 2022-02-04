Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray Can Kill COVID-19 Virus: Indian Study

The patients treated with iNO showed a significant drop in their viral load.

This approach to repurpose Nitric Oxide has the potential to be an effective preventative, especially in light of the highly infectious nature of the Omicron variant prevalent today.

Geetha Kumar of the Amrita School of Biotechnology said as the global search for an effective remedy against COVID continues, this strategy to use Nitric Oxide as a therapeutic measure has the scope to be a successful, rapid and affordable game changer in the fight against the pandemic.