Do You Need COVID Booster Shots? Who Qualifies for Boosters? Expert Explains

Last week, after long drawn heated debates, the US FDA decided to authorise COVID vaccine booster doses for all adults over the age of 18.

According to the health authority, they took this call to counter the rising COVID cases in the country, and also in light of concerns of COVID vaccine immunity waning over times.

The US isn't the only country to do so. In fact, it joins a long list of countries that started offering a third booster shot (to a certain subgroup at the very least) of the COVID-19 vaccine when hey started seeing a rise in COVID cases in spite of having a high vaccination coverage.

But the question of whether to boost or not to boost is not a cut and dried one.