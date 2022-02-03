ADVERTISEMENT

FDA To Decide on Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids Under 5

Recently the FDA has authorized the use of a single booster dose for kids between 12 to 15 years of age and older.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The FDA will decide on approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 5.</p></div>
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has scheduled a virtual meeting of its advisors on 15 February 2022 to discuss the request for emergency use authorization (EUA) of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months through 4 years.

Pfizer and BioNTech have initiated a rolling submission seeking to amend the Emergency Use Authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine to include children in the age groups of 6 months to four years.

They expect to complete the EUA submission in the coming days. The application seeks authorization for the first two doses of a planned three-dose primary series of vaccinations for this age group.

Data on a third dose, given at least eight weeks after completion of the second dose, are expected in the coming months, and will be submitted to the FDA to support a potential expansion of this requested EUA, according to the two companies.

The FDA authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use in children 5 through 11 years of age in October 2021, and recently authorized the use of a single booster dose in individuals 12 through 15 years of age and older.

