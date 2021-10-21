COVID-19 Booster Shots Not Immediate Need: Experts in India

"It is essentially a case of demand and supply. We are still not able to make enough doses to vaccinate all above 18 years. We would need 1,500 mn doses (two jabs) for 75 crore population.

We have only reached, perhaps, 25 percent (two doses). If this population has to be vaccinated by December, we need to make at least 300 mn doses per month," Bhargava had said.