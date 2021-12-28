FAQ | Covovax, SII's COVID Vaccine Approved by CDSCO, How Does it Work?

In a move to expand the bouquet of COVID-19 vaccines for Indians, Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday, 28 December, announced that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved Covovax vaccine. The vaccine is manufactured in India by Serum Institute of India (SII) in collaboration with Novavax.

The World Health Organization had earlier on approved the Indian version of Novavax, called the Covovax, for emergency use on Friday, 17 December 2021, the ninth COVID-19 vaccine to be added to WHO's Emergency Use List (EUL).

This was followed on 21 December by the WHO approval of the third dose of Novavax ( NVAX.O) for immunocompromised people.

How does the vaccine work? Who is it approved for? What is the dosage gap?

FIT answers: