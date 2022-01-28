Covishield, Covaxin Get Regular Market Approval by DCGI: Report

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Thursday 27 January, granted regular market approval for COVID vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin - for use in adult population with certain conditions.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's Covishield have been given regular market approval with certain conditions of registration on the CoWin platform and the submission of safety data on a six-monthly basis.