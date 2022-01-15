ADVERTISEMENT
Uganda To Destroy Expired COVID-19 Vaccines: Report
The overall death toll in Uganda stands at 3,385, informs the Ministry of Health.
Uganda is set to destroy more than 400,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines after they expired before being administered, a senior official said.
Sheila Nduhukire, spokesperson of the National Medical Store, a state-run agency, told Xinhua news agency on Friday 14 January, that the 400,000 doses of Moderna and 279 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines had already been dispatched to the field.
Ministry of Health figures show that as of 12 January, 12.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered since the exercise started in March last year.
The country is also urging people aged 50 years and above and those with underling conditions to go for a booster dose.
Uganda's overall COVID caseload and death toll currently stood at 157,160 and 3,385, respectively.
