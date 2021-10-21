Timeline | India Hits 1 Billion COVID Vaccine Shots Milestone

On Thursday, 21 October, India hit the milestone of having administered 1 billion or 100 crores COVID-19 vaccine doses, making it the second country in the world to do so, after China.

India reached the milestone in 278 days after the national vaccine drive first took flight on 16 January 2021.

The landmark was celebrated with song and dance in the country, reported Reuters.

These 278 days of the world's largest vaccination programme, however, have been fraught with set backs including low vaccine uptake propelled by vaccine hesitancy and shortage.

FIT takes you through the milestones that India's vaccine drive hit on the way to 1 billion.