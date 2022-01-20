Covishield, Covaxin Get Regular Market Authorisation: Report

India's two main vaccines —Bharat Biotechs Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's Covishield —on Wednesday 19 January, got the nod for regular market authorisation.

An expert panel of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO)— India's regulatory body for pharmaceuticals, medical devices and cosmetics— on Wednesday 19 January, recommended granting regular market approval to Covishield and Covaxin, which are currently only authorised for emergency use in the country, subject to certain conditions.