Merck's Antiviral COVID Pill Cuts Risk of Deaths by Half: What is it?

Although many experimental treatments like Remdesivir and HCQ have been touted to be affective in stopping COVID it its tracks, most fall from grace eventually.

So far, the few COVID antibody treatments that have been approved for use in the US, including Roche's antibody cocktail is the only COVID treatment has to taken intravenously.

Merck's antiviral COVID-19 pill, in that sense could be a game changer believe experts.

"An oral antiviral that can impact hospitalisation risk to such a degree would be game-changing," said Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security to Reuters.

Apart from its effectiveness in preventing severe illness and death, the Merck treatment also has the advantage of being extremely convenient and easy to use.

It's still too soon to day when the pills will hit the markets, but it's likely to be quick on the heels of it being approved by the concerned health authorities.

(Written with inputs from Reuters and Associated Press.)