Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Ineffective Against Omicron COVID Variant: Study

"Our experiments show a marked loss of inhibitory activity by several of the most highly neutralising monoclonal antibodies that are in advanced clinical development or have emergency use approval," he added.

The researchers evaluated antibodies that correspond to monotherapy or combination therapy that have shown pre- and post-exposure success in clinical trials and patients infected with historical SARS-CoV-2 isolates.

The study is in tandem with preliminary studies showing that several clinically used antibodies lose neutralising activity against Omicron's spike-expressing recombinant lentiviral or vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV)-based pseudoviruses, the researchers said.