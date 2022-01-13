The Truth About Molnupiravir COVID-19 Pill: 'Risks Too High', Say Some Experts

It is an experimental antiviral treatment that works by introducing errors into the genetic code of the virus, preventing it from mutating. This further keeps the illness from getting worse.

According to the company, Molnupiravir, is to be used in COVID patients who have,

Mild to moderate illness

At least one comorbidity

Not been hospitalised

Are over the age of 18

The pill is also meant to be taken 5 days after the onset of symptoms.

Final phase 3 clinical trial results of the drug found that Molnupiravir was 30 percent effective in preventing hospitalisations and death in the subset of patients it was tested in.

Although 30 percent reduction in hospitalisation death may seem impressive, Dr Kalantri Director professor of Medicine at MGIMS and Medical Superintendent of Kasturba Hospital says, a closer look shows a slightly different picture.

"If you look at the absolute risk reduction, it was very small—only 3 percent," he says.