Novavax Added to WHO’s EUL: 3 Doses Recommended for Those With Weak Immunity
Novavax's own COVID-19 vaccine is recommended by the WHO for adults over 18, including pregnant women.
On Tuesday, 21 December, Novavax ( NVAX.O) announced that the WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) had approved a third dose of its vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, for immunocompromised people.
The World Health Organization had earlier on approved the Indian version of Novavax, called the Covovax, for emergency use on Friday, 17 December 2021, the ninth COVID-19 vaccine to be added to WHO's Emergency Use List (EUL).
Novavax's own COVID-19 vaccine called, Nuvaxovid, has also made it to WHO's emergency use listing for COVID-19 vaccines, following approval from the EMA (European Medical Agency).
In a statement released by the WHO on 21 December, they clarified that the priority for vaccination should be given to healthcare workers, the elderly and others who are at a high risk of exposure.
According to the statement, the WHO recommended Novavax for pregnant women on the grounds that the benefits outweighed the risks.
"Data regarding the safety and efficacy of the use of Novavax (NVX-CoV2373) vaccine in pregnant women is not yet available. However, based on previous evidence from other protein-based vaccines during pregnancy, efficacy is expected to be comparable to non-pregnant women of a similar age."WHO in a statement
Novavax COVID Vaccine: Safety and Efficacy
NVX-CoV2373, also known as Nuvaxovid, is being manufactured by US-based biotechnology company, Novavax.
It is a protein subunit vaccine that targets the spike protein of the COVID virus to help the body develop immunity against the virus.
The vaccine was found to have an efficacy of over 90 percent against the original strain as well as emerging variants of the COVID-19 virus.
WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation (SAGE) has also recommended a gap of three to four weeks between the two doses of Novavax.
Who shouldn't take the vaccine?
According to the statement put out by the WHO, the vaccine is not recommended for,
Kids under the age f 18.
People who are allergic to any of the ingredients of the vaccine or have a history of anaphylaxis.
People who have a body temperature of over 38.5o Celsius
Those who are COVID-19 positive, especially symptomatic cases.
Since receiving the nod from WHO, the company has announced its plans to distribute Nuvaxovid in Europe and other markets, reported Reuters.
