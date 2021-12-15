Pfizer, Moderna and J&J’s COVID-19 Vaccine Less Effective Against Omicron

However, individuals boosted with mRNA vaccines exhibited potent neutralisation of Omicron only 4-6-fold lower than wild type, suggesting that boosters enhance the cross-reactivity of neutralising antibody responses.

The team also found that Omicron pseudovirus is more infectious than any other variant tested.

Overall, this study highlights the importance of boosters to broaden neutralising antibody responses against highly divergent SARS-CoV-2 variants.