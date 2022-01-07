Fully Vaxed and Still Got COVID? No, It Doesn’t Mean the Vaccines Didn’t Work

Speaking to FIT, Dr Swapneil Parikh explained, "for immunocompromised people, 3 doses is equivalent to 2 doses for a young, healthy, immunocompetent person. So, three doses should be considered primary dosage for them."

But, on the other hand, if you are otherwise healthy, and have received two doses of the vaccine, experts say there isn't a need for boosters, at least not at the moment.

Moreover, many experts have also talked about how 'hybrid immunity' in people who have been infected with COVID and then vaccinated elicits an even stronger immune response for longer.

"The combination of immunity from past infection and vaccine elicited immunity appears to be the most robust immune response," Dr Swapneil Parikh told FIT.

"Antibodies titers, memory responses, and cellular responses were significantly higher in individuals with this 'hybrid immunity’," he added.

But again, it doesn't seem to be robust enough to prevent infections, as we're seeing with Omicron.