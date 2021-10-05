Pfizer COVID Vaccine Efficacy Drops to 47 Percent After 6 Months: Lancet

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine's efficacy falls to 47 percent after 5 months of taking the second dose, shows a large scale study published in the journal Lancet on Monday, 4 October.

It is according to the data from this study by Pfizer that the US health authorities took the call to allow booster shots of the vaccine, reported Reuters.

It must also be noted that the same study has found that the vaccine's effectiveness in preventing hospitalisation and deaths after the second dose remains high at 90 percent for the same period of 6 months.

This was noticed in the case of all the variants including Delta.

Could this study be another rung in the ladder towards allowing booster shots for all?

FIT breaks down the findings of the study.